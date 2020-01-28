Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu are said to have dumped Catherine Tresa from their third combo project. The duo is rumoured to be looking for a popular actress from Bollywood to play the female lead.

Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu have delivered to two hit movies like Simha and Legend in the past. The actor and director are teaming up for the third time. The duo is eyeing a hat-trick success with this third project. Now, Balayya fans are eagerly waiting to know about the actress, who would play the female lead opposite him.

Several actresses names doing rounds

The names of several popular actresses like Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty and Namitha were linked with this yet-to-be-titled project. But none of them were confirmed by the makers of the movie. It was recently reported that Catherine Tresa was roped in as the heroine opposite Balakrishna in the film.

But the latest buzz in the media is that the makers are in the lookout for another heroine to replace Catherine Tresa. According to the reports, Boyapati Srinu wants some famous names to be associated with this film. The director is said to be in talks with some Bollywood heroines as well. The heroine who he will select will play the second female lead in the film.

It was reported earlier that this untitled film would go on floors from February 15 and would be aimed at July 2020 release. The pre-production works were complete and director Boyapati Srinu's team was scouting for locations across India. But the latest reports suggest that the movie is still having problems taking off. The budget of the film was slashed and now the hunt for the heroine is on, as per reports.

It is reported that Balakrishna will essay the role of Aghora, which was popularized by Sonu Sood through Anushka Shetty's movie Arundhati. The Aghora episode is said to be the highlight of the film and Boyapati Srinu has designed it in such a way that Balayya's performance will be a milestone in his career. The film's regular shoot will start in Varanasi.