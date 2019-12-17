Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has come out to dismiss the rumours about her playing the leading lady in Boyapati Srinu and Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film. No statement from the makers has been released yet.

The Dabangg 3 actress has said that she has not been approached for any Telugu film and that she is not in talks with the makers of Balakrishna's film.

On Monday, Sonakshi took to Twitter to say, "There are some reports of me being roped in a film helmed by Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. I'd just like to clarify that this isn't true, and I'll be announcing my next project very very soon!."

It was reported that the makers are in plans to rope in Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha to make the process of dubbing the film in Hindi easier and profitable.

Sonakshi is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dabangg 3, which stars Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. The film is the third part of the Dabangg franchise and is slated for release on December 20.