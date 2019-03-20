Ex-couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora have been in the news ever since the two announced their separation in 2016. They were granted divorce in May 2017. The two have now moved on in their respectives lives and found solace in their new partners' arms. While Arbaaz is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani, Malaika is seeing Arjun Kapoor. Both Arbaaz and Malaika have spoken about their bitter separation and how they couldn't bare with each other anymore. But are they still cordial with each other?

A lot of things happen when a slew of Bollywood stars come under the same roof. And the same happened when Arbaaz and Malaika were seen walking the Zee Cine Awards 2019 red carpet in Mumbai, on Tuesday (March 19). All eyes were on Arbaaz and Malaika as soon as they entered into the open air auditorium.

Malaika was the first one to arrive at the venue and was seen posing on the red carpet and interacting with the media. She was wearing a dramatic red thigh-high slit silk gown and needless to say that the Bollywood diva was looking turned many heads with her mesmerising look. Arbaaz and Giorgia, on the other hand, arrived on the red carpet after Malaika left the spot. The two walked hand-in-hand and posed for some photographs on the red carpet.

However, conflicting reports have been making the rounds about Arbaaz and Malaika's chemistry at the award function. A report in Dainik Jagran says that Arbaaz and Malaika both had come face-to-face with each other and even had an eye contact but paid no heed to each other.

Meanwhile, a report in Spotboye says that though Arbaaz and Malaika arrived one after another, Malaika greeted Arbaaz with a hug when the latter walked in with his girlfriend Giorgia at the event coordinating in black and white.

International Business Times India couldn't independently verify these reports.

A few days ago, Malaika had opened up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan and said that she was glad that she took the decision on her own. Arbaaz too made it clear that his relationship with his 16-year-old son Arhaan is beautiful, it looks like his equation with Malaika has gone sour. And the reason could be none other than her relationship with Arjun Kapoor.