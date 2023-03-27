Malaika Arora is ageing in reverse. Known for her bold fashion sense and attitude, Malaika was recently spotted at an awards night with beau Arjun Kapoor. The couple looked powerful together and oozed glamour. Malaika went with an all-black backless dress and we just couldn't take our eyes off her. The two posed for shutterbugs happily.

Did Ajay ignore Malaika?

However, one video of Malaika featuring Ajay Devgn from the event has taken over the internet. In the video, Malaika is seen getting her dressed fixed and is supposedly looking at Ajay Devgn who is coming from the other side. However, without greeting the actress or even exchanging look, the Bholaa actor seems to have walked past the actress.

Many on social media are left wondering what made Ajay Devgn ignore Malaika. However, from what we could see on social media, Ajay was seen bonding with Arjun Kapoor in another video. Malaika was also trolled for pulling back her "breath" in front of the paparazzi. The actress was accused of holding her breath in while being clicked.

Malaika trolled

"Y she's holding her breath?" one user asked. "She trying to draw her tummy in real hard. Anyway beautiful," another user commented. "These aged grannies are highly addicted to these useless public events," a netizen commented. "Trying to tuck in her tummy for photos," another netizen commented.

After parting ways with Arbaaz Khan and ending their marriage, Malaika fell in love with Arjun Kapoor. Despite the huge age gap, the couple has never let any issue creep up between them. Both, Malaika and Arjun look madly-in-love every event they attend together and never shy away from painting social media red with their mushy romance.