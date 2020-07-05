Karnataka is battling with the sudden spike of coronavirus cases across the state ever since the lockdown restrictions were relaxed. In addition to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, there have been shocking incidents of coronavirus victims being denied treatment by hospitals and being a victim of sheer negligence. In an effort to address the concerns of coronavirus patients struggling to get admission in hospitals, Karnataka government has reserved distress helplines for patients in distress.

The state government announced on Saturday that COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru can remember two helpline numbers for shifting patients to hospitals and for bed allocation.

"As the number of cases in and around Bengaluru City are rising, shifting of COVID-19 positive cases/ serious COVID suspect cases (swab given, but result awaited)/ or SARI (breathlessness) cases to appropriate medical facility and ensuring that they are admitted and treated properly is of paramount importance. There should not be any unfortunate cases of denial of treatment," the state government said.

108 for ambulance

Karnataka govt has assigned 108-Arogya Kavacha ambulance service, which normally deals with medical emergencies, to shift COVID-19 patients across treatment centres in Bengaluru. As per the circular, the 108 hotline will answer distress calls relating COVID and breathing difficulties, so ambulances can be allocated.

The move comes shortly after a COVID-19 patient collapsed and died on the road in South Bengaluru as ambulance arrived several hours late.

1912 distress number

In another incident, a Bengaluru man died after nearly 18 hospitals denied admission without showing a COVID-19 certificate. Karnataka government has assigned 1912 24x7 helpline number in case any hospital denies admission in the hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The government recently reserved 50 percent beds in private and government hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Bangalore.