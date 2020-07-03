In yet another shocking incident from Bengaluru, a senior resident succumbed to the deadly coronavirus. Once again, sheer lack of mishandling a COVID-19 call led the death of 64-year-old man, who had tested positive for the virus on Friday. The man died after collapsing on the road outside his home while waiting for an ambulance to reach the spot.

The senior resident was suffering from breathlessness before he collapsed and died. His body laid the roadside for three hours before the ambulance reached.

According to the deceased's wife, the man had asked the ambulance to come to a nearby spot to avoid creating panic in the neighborhood. But he collapsed on the way. Responding to this shocking incident, BBMP said lack of communication caused the delay of 3 hours for the ambulance to reach the spot and action would be taken against whoever is responsible, News18 reported.

Shockingly, this isn't the only incident where a COVID-19 patient died due to mismanagement. A week ago, a 52-year-old man died in the ambulance when 18 hospitals refused to admit him for treatment.

State govt stepping up its fight

The Karnataka state government has taken stringent measures to address the COVID-19 handling issue in the state. The government has reserved 50 percent of beds in private and government hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru. Patients will be provided with a centralized bed-sharing system based on symptoms and government standards, the government said.

The government also clarified that the hospitals wouldn't deny admission even without the lab reports. COVID-19 patients can approach enlisted hospitals and even all nodal officers in case they face inconvenience.