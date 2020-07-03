On Friday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare Karnataka (DHFWKA) released a list of private hospitals around Bengaluru where COVID-19 beds are available for patients. The government has moved to make an app for helping with bed availability.

In the meantime, the government has released the list to allow patients in need to approach hospital directly and demand accountability from private hospitals

How to approach the private hospitals in Bengaluru

The Karnataka health department wrote on Twitter, "We have reserved 50% of beds in private and government hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Bangalore. Patients will be provided with a centralized bed-sharing system based on symptoms and government standards."

In the circular, the government said about how to approach the private hospitals in Bengaluru, "Patients can go to these hospitals with SRF No. and positive report where the admission and treatment will be provided by the hospital subject to the availability of the beds at rates for which the ceiling has been prescribed by the Government."

Further, it noted, "The patients with severe distress shall not be denied admission by any Institution even if the lab reports are not available. COVID-19 patients can contact these Hospitals. In case of any inconvenience, they may contact Nodal persons." However, many of the public have asked whether this will actually deter the hospitals from refusing to admit patients.