Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy criticised the Karnataka government in a string of tweets early on Saturday morning, July 4. She called out the irony in sharing the details of private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru, but a delay in response and a lack of infrastructure to handle the rise in cases.

Facing difficulty herself in getting a critical patient admitted, she criticised the government point by point directing her questions to the CM's office. Her tweets have invited a critical look at the existing state of affairs in Bengaluru.

As cases rise Bengaluru's healthcare infrastructure topples

Bengaluru has been reporting a high rise in the number of cases. The lack of healthcare infrastructure in place has brought on severe criticism against the government. Despite measures such as the Sunday lockdown, sending certain major wards in the city under lockdown and tightening measures but Bengaluru still accounts for 6,296 cases in Karnataka and 105 deaths.

The alarming number just days after the central government had praised the state on controlling the spread of infection as a model to follow in the country, is all the more ironic. An added worry is the fact that private hospitals onboarded to help the government in fighting the spread of the disease have lately been denying admissions and refusing to treat patients. Recently, a 52-year-old died at the doorstep of a hospital having been rejected by 32 despite having symptoms of COVID-19.

Complaints have been coming in from all quarters. Yesterday a man died waiting for an ambulance for 3 hours in the city. Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy spoke up on the matter on Twitter, facing a similar situation herself. She wrote that she had been trying to reach hospitals about a bed for a critical patient since 9 PM last night, "On the phone calling hospital after hospital. They don't respond/switched off, if they do they say NO BEDS/with oxygen/ICU. Was finally able to accommodate a critical patient after a lot of requesting. Trying since 9 PM. So angry. Pathetic state of our healthcare!"

She went on in a string of tweets questioning the government on its plan and infrastructure as well as the preparedness to handle the crisis. She also pointed out how the city's healthcare system is crumbling with 6,296 cases without having yet hits its peak. Moreover, she questioned why the CM hadn't taken the MLAs' suggestions in the last two all-party MLA meetings.

Reddy ended by pointing out that she as an MLA had faced such an experience, so the common man in need would be in a worse situation, "I am an MLA & this is my experience. Imagine plight of people who don't have connections or strings to pull. A 30-year-old died 2 days ago not just ppl with comorbidities. I can go on & on. But I hope the govt gets their act together. We are with you! It is us versus the pandemic now!"

The government hasn't yet responded to the allegations or the questions put before them.