Dia Mirza has shared a picture of herself looking bruised and battered. The picture went viral soon after she shared it on social media. In the picture, Dia is seen meditating amid the mountains. Fans and well-wishers thronged Dia's social platform to ask what went wrong. The actress had mentioned the reason behind her look while sharing the picture but many failed to notice.

Dia had revealed that the picture was taken while she was shooting for Kaafir. "Meditation is a super power i wish every person would discover. It is life altering. Whether I'm at work or at home, Meditation is a part of my daily routine #WorldMeditationDay #ConnectWithSelf #ConnectWithNature P.s- This image is #BTS (BEHIND THE SCENES) #Kaafir, not real injuries :)," she said.

The hush-hush wedding

Dia Mirza, who tied the knot for the second time in January, is expecting her first child soon. Dia broke the news for fans while she was on her honeymoon. When someone questioned whether the baby was the reason for the two to get married in such a hush-hush ceremony, Dia had a straight answer. Dia replied that it was during their preparation for the marriage that they learned about the baby and it only made things even more beautiful and the relationship stronger for them.

Vaccines for pregnant women

Dia has also been vocal about no vaccination being available for pregnant and lactating women. Mirza revealed that she had not taken the vaccine owing to her doctor's advice. Taking to Twitter she said, "This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done."