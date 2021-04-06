Dia Mirza is not the one to fit into a mould that society has made for women. Living by the mantra of living life at her own terms, Dia has broken probably all stereotypes society has about women. Dia tied-the-knot with Vaibhav Rekhi and announced her pregnancy while honeymooning in Maldives.

From deciding to get married when she felt it was the 'right' time, having amazing equation with her ex-husband, bonding with step-daughter, having women priestess perform her wedding ceremony to announcing pregnancy in the most beautiful way -- Dia is truly the one to practice what she preaches.

The question

Dia Mirza recently announced her pregnancy and wishes started pouring in. While social media trolls questioned her pregnancy before marriage, there was one question that she decided to answer.

Dia explained about her pregnancy and marriage when she found a netizen's question "interesting". The user had asked, "That's so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried to break the stereotypes with woman priest, why couldn't she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn't becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can't women get pregnant before marriage?"

Dia's reply

Dia said that it was while planning for their wedding that they came to know of her pregnancy. "Interesting question. Firstly, we didn't marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn't announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I've waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical," she said.

We wish Dia a happy motherhood!