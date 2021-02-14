If the rumour mill is to be believed, Bollywood actor Dia Mirza is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend businessman Vaibhav Rekhi tomorrow that is February 15, 2021. However, her wedding ceremony is going to be a closed knit affair. The inside pictures and pre-wedding get together pictures of the bride and groom have gone viral on the internet.

Pre-wedding bash pictures of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

A few hours ago, Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager who probably is related to Vaibhav, shared pictures from what is possibly a pre-wedding party. In the pics, the actor was seen with a group of people and Vaibhav, of course. In the caption, she wrote, "Welcome to our crazy family; we all love you."

Dia responded to the post with a heart emoji in the comment section.

Dia looked gorgeous in a white dress replete with lace details. The high-neck outfit looked lovely on her. She completed her looked with minimal make-up and accessorised with a dainty hair clip.

Everything you need to know about the ceremony

A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla that "Dia's closest friends from Bollywood will attend her wedding. Overall there will be less than 50 people in attendance, invites for which have already been rolled out. She will get married in a traditional ceremony, but a registrar will also be going to her residence for registering the marriage. There won't be any sangeet function, but both the families plan to get together before the wedding and spend some quality time."

Meanwhile, the preparations for the big day are going on in full swing. Reportedly, not many people were aware of Dia's relationship with Vaibhav. Surprisingly, the duo was never even spotted together.

Last evening, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani snapped the soon to be bride:

Watch the video below: