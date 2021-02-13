February is a month of love, and all we see is couples spending their valentine's week in the parter's arms. Pandemic has certainly made the heart grow fonder. On one end we saw breakups, heartbreaks, divorce and many relationships going kaput. On another end, there was hope, faith in love and marriage. As they say, love heals all, which is exactly the case with the beautiful actor and former Miss Asia Pacific Dia Mirza. She has found love once again and reportedly will take nuptial vows on Monday. Yes, you heard that right!

Dia Mirza finds love again

According to news reports, Dia Mirza is all set to tie the knot with her businessman boyfriend, Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple will get married in an intimate ceremony on February 15. A few friends and family members will attend the ceremony.

However, no formal announcement regarding her relationship with Rekhi or the upcoming marriage has been made for Mirza's end.

Who is Dia Mirza's would-be husband Vaibhav Rekhi

The rumours of Mirza being in a relationship with Rekhi surfaced last year, however, the actor never officially acknowledged the rumours. As per reports, Vaibhav Rekhi is a Mumbai-based businessman and lives in Bandra's Pali Hill area.

Dia was earlier married to businessman Sahil Sangha

Dia Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha, and the couple separated in 2019 after five years of marriage. In a joint statement, both Mirza and Sangha had said that they would continue to maintain a cordial rapport even after their split. "

"After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," the couple had shared on social media.

Wishing Dia and Vaibhav a beautiful and blissful life ahead!