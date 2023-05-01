Dhwani, a musical troupe, has raised Rs. 85,000 towards the education of girl child in a unique way last month in Bangalore, after a live concert by 40 singers at Goonjti Dhwani event. The amount collected was handed over to Rotary and other charities.

Every song sung at the live orchestra was sponsored by friends and family for Rs 1,000 per song. Sponsorers pitched in from all across the world as the Dhwaniites lent their melodious voice to the Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam film songs at the venue of Emerald International School near Nelamangala.

The event saw celebrity singer Samanvita Sharma grace the occasion as chief guest and belt out a number to the thrilled audience. Music was provided by 7-piece live band from well known Rohit and team.

Core members Vinod Sreedharan, Govindraj K, Salil Verma, Mamtha Satish, Suneeta Joseph, Bindu Verma and Bhagirathi Telkar were present at the event which went on from 2 to 8 pm on the school campus.

More musical events are planned in coming months to aid the education of the girl child. Dhwani is a team that provides opportunity and support to upcoming singers by way of monthly events and tutorials if required.

Comprising members drawn from different professions like IT, healthcare, education, Dhwani sings with a gusto for causes like education, HIV awareness, seniors' well being, among others.