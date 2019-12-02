Lyricist Ananth Sriram is delighted about the huge response from the audience for Dhummu Dhooli, the first song from superstar Rajinikanth's most-awaited movie Darbar, which is slaying it with 8 million views on YouTube.

Darbar is set to hit the screens as a Sankranthi treat. The makers recently released its first song Dhummu Dhooli, which has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, written by Ananth Sriram and sung by the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam. This rocking number has been slaying it on the chartbusters, besides garnering 8 million views in Telugu and Tamil.

Speaking about the reception to the song, lyricist Ananth Sriram said, "My heart-felt pranams to the Telugu audience. I am extremely happy with the rousing reception. The Telugu version has clocked 2 million views already. The first song of Rajinikanth's movies is always special. I was fortunate to write such a song (Marana Mass) for Peta as well."

About SPB's contribution

"If the Peta number was jointly rendered by SPB and Anirudh, this one has been exclusively sung by SPB. If the lyricist takes 50 steps, with his classy rendition, SPB takes a song another 50 steps ahead on his own. With the music and lyrics falling into place, his voice has only heightened the experience. The Telugu audience have proved once again that they readily embrace any song regardless of whether it is from a straight film or otherwise," he said.

About experimenting with lyrics

"I have done some experimentation in terms of lyrics. For example, the line 'Nalupu rangunna simham vacchesindu!' Another example is, 'Inupa rod alle chethulu kattuku koorchunte thuppu patti pothav. Adhe kanuka pani chesthunte naala eppudu young ga untav'. I have tried to convey a strong message through the Rajini song. By blending massy vibes with message-oriented lines, I have tried to delight the audience."

Happy to be writing for Rajinikanth

"It was for Kathanayakudu that I wrote for Rajinikanth for the first time; it's titled Superstar. It was a hit. I have since written for Vikrama Simha, 2.0 and Peta. I thank the listeners for warming up to each of them. The songs Bulliguvaa and Priyamavu Priyamavu from 2.0 were big hits."

For Chiranjeevi then, with Rajini now

"AR Murugadoss' films are message-driven and entertaining. He does not try to prove his intelligence for the sake of it. His films are endearing, as they can be understood easily by one and all. Darbar is an amazing cop story. I wish that this one will be a blockbuster like his previous movies. I had worked on Stalin for Murugadoss for the first time. Parare Parare, Chiranjeevi's intro song in that movie, was by me. After all these years, I have penned an intro song for Rajinikanth under Murugadoss' direction. I hope this association of ours will continue."

The producers are lovely to work with

"Lyca Productions has been making movies with Rajini. At the same time, they are encouraging small movies as well. They are very good producers who respect their technicians and artists. I hope that Darbar becomes their biggest hit in Telugu. NV Prasad is going to present it to the Telugu audience and I wish him the best."

Rajinikanth is seen as a cop named Aditya Arunachalam in Darbar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Nayanthara is playing the female lead, while Nivetha Thomas Suneil Shetty, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Sriman, Pratheik Babbar, Jatin Sarna, Nawab Shah and Dalip Tahil appear in the supporting cast. Producer NV Prasad is releasing its Telugu version in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.