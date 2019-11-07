The motion poster from Rajinikanth's Darbar is launched on Thursday, 7 November. It was unveiled by Salman Khan (Hindi version), Kamal Haasan (Tamil version), Mohanlal (Malayalam version) and Mahesh Babu (Telugu version) on social media sites

Here is How They Tweeted:

Salman Khan posted: Best wishes to not just a superstar.. The only superstar! Rajni garu in full motion #DarbarMotionPoster https://youtu.be/VCUPRHYEzwU #DARBAR @rajinikanth #Nayanthara @SunielVShetty @i_nivethathomas @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad @LycaProductions #DarbarThiruvizha

Mahesh Babu Tweeted: Extremely happy to present the Telugu motion poster of @rajinikanth sir's #Darbar. Love & respect always! Best wishes to @ARMurugadoss sir & the entire team #DarbarMotionPoster

Mohanlal Tweeted: #DarbarMotionPoster https://youtu.be/eezZ68r3KMU #DARBAR @rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss #Nayanthara @SunielVShetty @i_nivethathomas @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad @LycaProductions #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarPongal

Kamal Haasan Tweeted: நண்பர் @rajinikanth அவர்களின் #DarbarMotionPoster https://youtu.be/FQX9jN_vpvs #DARBAR @anirudhofficial @LycaProductions

Motion Poster:

The motion poster of Darbar gives a glimpse into Rajinikanth's look in the movie. The superstar appears in a mass avatar in the role of a cop. Anirudh Ravichander's background score steals the show.

The makers are planning give a pan-India release for the AR Murugadoss-directorial. Hence, they have roped in the leading names from four industries to release it, say reports.

This is for the first time in the recent years, where Kamal Haasan, who used to be seen as Rajinikanth's rival all these years in spite of sharing good friendship, is associating with a superstar film for promotions.

Also, Salman Khan launching the motion poster comes as a boost to the movie in the North Indian market.

Posters:

In Darbar, Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop in the film. There are lots of references in the first look, which was released in April, indicating that the superstar is enacting the role of a police officer. The gun, police hat, belt and dog sniffer hinted that he will be seen as a police officer.

In another poster, Rajinikanth was seen flexing his muscles in the gym. In short, the movie is going to be an action-packed thriller with Rajini's trademark elements embedded into the mass scenes.

Darbar First Song:

Anirudh Ravichander has scored a mass theme for AR Murugadoss-directorial Darbar and it will appear before the audience on the same day.

Cast and Crew

After a gap of 14 years, Nayanthara has teamed up with Rajinikanth again. They had earlier worked together in blockbuster Chandramukhi. She plays his wife in the Lyca Productions-funded flick.

Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu and many others are part of the cast. The film has Santosh Sivan's cinematography and Sreekar Prasad's editing.