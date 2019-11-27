After the release of its first single, the makers of Darbar are now ready to thrill the Rajinikanth fans with a song. Yes, the first single titled 'Chumma Kizhi' from the Tamil superstar's movie will hit the internet with a bang on Wednesday, 27 November at 5 pm.

'Chumma Kizhi' is a mass number on Rajinikanth's character in Darbar. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music and SP Balasubramanyam, who has given end number of hits to Rajini, has lent his voice for the track in the AR Murugadoss-directorial flick.

Anirudh Thank SPB

Vivek has penned the lyrics for 'Chumma Kizhi' song. Simultaneously, the Hindi and Telugu versions of the song will be unveiled. Ahead of the track release, music director Anirudh thanked SP Balasubramanyam for singing it and shared, ""Decades may pass.. but this legend's energy keeps inspiring! Thank you dear SPB sir for #ChummaKizhi 5pm it is ‍♂️ #DarbarPongal #DarbarThiruvizha @ARMurugadoss. [sic]"

The songs of Anirudh Ravichander's previous film Petta with Rajinikanth had impressed the listeners. He hopes the album strikes the chord with the fans again.

Fans-Celebs Wait for Single Release

Not just fans, but a few celebrities too are curiously looking forward for the song release. Actor Shanthnu shared his excitement on Twitter and posted, "Thalaivaaaa SuperStar A million words cannot explain this One Man Beyond being a Legend ... His swag will be UNBEATEN for generations #Darbar Marana Waiting Chumma Kizhii Kizhii Kizhiiii. [sic]"

Darbar is an action thriller which revolves around a cop played by Rajinikanth. Nayanthara plays his wife in the movie, while Prateik Babbar and Suniel Shetty will be doing the characters with negative shades.

The film marks the first union of Rajinikanth with leading director AR Murugadoss. Lyca Productions, which had funded the superstar's 2.0, is producing Darbar. The film is scheduled for release for Pongal 2020.