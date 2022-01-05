Dharmendra has reacted strongly to a Twitter user who mocked the actor for featuring in bidi ads. The Twitter user shared pictures of old bidi ads featuring Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The legendary actor reacted strongly to the tweet. He revealed how such ads used to be printed without his knowledge. The user then thanked Dharmendra for the clarification and also apologised for his uninformed tweet.

Dharmendra's reply

The netizen shared two images of old bidi ads featuring Hema and Dharmendra. "Jab bidi ka ad superstar karte the (When superstars used to feature in beedi ads). Insert any hilarious caption. #HemaMalini #Dharmendra @aapkadharam." Reacting to it, Dharmendra gave in a clarification. "Tab .... bin pooche... koi bhi .... kuchh bhi ...chhaap deta tha ... bhala ho... in mauqa prassaton ka (Back then anyone used to print anything without asking. May the opportunities be well)."

Netizens apologise

The netizen soon responded. "Thanks for the clarification Dharam Ji. Sorry hume toh pata nehin tha, hum ye old photo internet re dekhe aur soche such much mein stars ad karte honge. Aap se reply mila, hum dhanya ho geye. Mera ek request hai, ek sher naya wala, thoda likhiye (Sorry, I didn't know. I saw this old photo on internet and thought stars used to do this. Got a reply from you, I am fortunate. I have a request, please write something new)."

On the work front, Dharmendra would be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is helmed by Karan Johar and remains one of the most anticipated films of 2022.