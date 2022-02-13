It has been almost one month since Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their decision to part ways. But, their family, friends, and followers are still in shock. The duo announced their split on January 17, 2022. Both, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took to social media to share the news of them parting ways in identical posts.

The announcement

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," Dhanush wrote.

South film industry aware of their rift?

And now, the latest we hear is that the south film industry knew about the rift that had been ongoing for 5 years. A report has revealed that the couple had rifts in their marital world for the last five-six years. And even though the two used to live together, they were barely a couple.

"Five, or maybe even six years, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush were staying together whenever Dhanush was not shooting, but they were barely a couple. The separation was not entirely shocking but in fact sort of expected and inevitable. It was only a matter of time, it can be said that they took pretty long to announce it but possibly they were trying to repair the relationship," says a TOI report.

One of the most popular and loved couples of the industry, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had been married for 18 years.