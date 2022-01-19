Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's decision to part ways after 18 years of being married has given a jolt to the entire industry and their fans. The two have two kids and people used to look up to them for marital goals. The power couple has asked to be left alone and given their privacy in this crucial time. But, social media is abuzz with reports of what could have gone wrong between the two.

As per the latest report, it was Dhanush's workaholic nature that came in between the two. Dhanush, known for sinking into the skin of the character he gets offered and keeping work as his top priority, lagged when it came to family bonding. If reports are to be believed, everytime he and Aishwaryaa would have an argument, Dhanush used to go ahead and sign a project to stay away from home.

What went wrong?

"Dhanush is a workaholic. Anyone who knows him can tell (us) that he puts his work before anything else. There have been many instances when his work commitments - travelling between cities and outdoor film shoots - have taken a toll on his family life," an India Today report said.

Point of no return

It further stated, "For anyone who knows Dhanush, he's an extremely private person. Even with his close set of friends, there is not much that he shares. You can't tell what's going on in his mind. Whenever he's had tension with Aishwaryaa, or anything that has been a cause of friction between the two, he has gone and signed a new film. It almost felt like he was using his work to get away from his failing relationship and it was evident that it was taking a huge toll on them both."