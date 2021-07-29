An Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Dhanabad district died after being hit by a vehicle while he was out for morning walk, the police said on Wednesday.

Anand Uttam was taking a morning walk when a vehicle crushed him near the Magistrate Colony in Dhanabd. He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Premeditated murder of Additional District Judge in Dhanbad.



As seen in the CCTV grab, the killers used a Tempo/Rickshaw to run him over while he was jogging.



As seen in the CCTV grab, the killers used a Tempo/Rickshaw to run him over while he was jogging.

Initially, the police treated him as an unknown person.

Later, the family members approached the police following which the body was identified. No one has been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Uttam was posted in Dhanbad six months ago.

