The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the amended Motor Vehicle Act-2019 of the Central Government. The fine for violating these rules has been increased by as much as 10 times. In the state, for the violation of traffic rules by a minor, the guardian or the owner of the vehicle will now be considered guilty and he can be punished with three years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 25,000.

The minor will be prosecuted under the Juvenile Justice Act and the registration of the vehicle concerned will also be canceled. The government claims that the Act will be effective in preventing road accidents.

Hefty fines for violators

Jairam Cabinet proposes to amend the penalty under section 210-A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 as well as to amend the powers to levy fines to competent officers in compound offenses under section-200 of the Act also approved. With the implementation of this Act, the fine has increased up to ten times. In this regard, the Transport Department had sent proposals twice to the government. It is to be noted that at present there is more than 18 lakh registered small and big vehicles in the state.

Apart from Rs 25,000 for driving a minor, a provision has been made for punishment and cancellation of registration. Moreover, Rs 500 challan in case of three rides on a two-wheeler, Rs 5,000 for driving without a driving license, Rs 5,000 for dangerous driving, Rs 5,000 fine for listening to phone calls while driving, Rs 1,000 fine for driving without a seat belt. Further, driving under the influence of alcohol will attract a fine of Rs 10,000, driving without insurance will attract a fine of Rs 2000. Earlier it was Rs 1000.

Riding a bike without a helmet will attract a Rs 1000 fine and forfeiture of license for three months. Till now this fine was only Rs 100. At the same time, there will be a fine of Rs 20,000 and Rs 2,000 per tonne on overloading. Earlier it was Rs 2,000 per tonne.