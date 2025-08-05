Yuzvendra Chahal opened up about the reason behind his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, dating rumors with RJ Mahvash, and the famous 'be your own sugar daddy' t-shirt in a latest interview. Chahal spoke about what led to their separation and what came in between their marriage. He also spilled the beans on what made him sport that 'sugar daddy' t-shirt at his final divorce hearing.

Dhanashree Verma has shared her first post on social media after Yuzvendra's explosive interview. The dentist-cum-choreographer had remained quiet on social media all this while. Now, the diva has shared her first post on social media flaunting her Dubai vacay. From enjoying some delicacies to soaking in the luxuries, Dhanashree seems to be having the time of her life.

Dhanashree's post

"Back in Dubai after what feels like a lifetime. Growing up here gave me so many core memories and seeing how much the city has evolved was both surreal and heartwarming," she wrote.

"One of the highlights was visiting this beautiful Hindu temple—peaceful, powerful, and a reminder of how far this city has come in embracing culture and community. Grateful for the growth, the roots, and the reconnection," she added.

What had Yuzvendra said

Yuzvendra had said that something that happened from the other side triggered him to wear that t-shirt and make a statement. He added that he didn't want to do it earlier, but then something happened that pushed him to do it without worrying about what would happen.

"Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaaha ab sambhaal lo, ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bus mujhe message dena tha (Something happened from the other side but I didn't want to do all this. But when it happened from the other party, I lost it. I then said I don't care and just wanted to send out this message)," he had told Raj Shamani.