Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal might have parted ways, but that hasn't stopped the two from washing their dirty linen in public. The two went on record to give out explosive interviews and made some shocking revelations. Now, Dhanashree, who is gaining quite some limelight with her presence on the reality show Rise and Fall, has spoken about Yuzvendra cheating in their marriage.

Caught him cheating?

It all started over a breakfast conversation. Kubbra Sait and Dhanashree were having breakfast when she casually asked Verma, "When did you realize in your relationship that, 'Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?" (This can't work, this was a mistake). The dentist-cum-choreographer was quick to say that it happened within two months of their marriage.

"First year. Caught him in the second month," she said.

Kubbra was left stunned with the revelation and said, "Crazy bro!" Ever since his divorce from Dhanashree, the Indian spinner has been making news for his closeness with RJ Mahvash. From vacations, cricket matches to events, the two are often spotted together.

Yuzi denies cheating

On Kapil Sharma's show, Yuzi's fellow cricketers even hinted at him being in a relationship. But, he firmly denied it in Raj Shamami's podcast. Yuzvendra claimed that he was single after his divorce and was not ready to fall in love so soon.

"After the divorce happened, it occurred to me that people think I'm a cheater. And I have never cheated in my life. I am not that person. You won't find someone more loyal than me. I always think from my heart for my loved ones. I have two sisters — I've seen how girls should be respected. That's what my family taught me," he said.