Almost a month after Yuzvendra Chahal's explosive interview about his divorce with Dhanashree Verma; the choreographer has shot back. Dhanashree has expressed how she broke down on the day of the final hearing inside the court. Not just that, she also slammed Yuzi for the 'sugar daddy' t-shirt 'stunt'. Dhanashree was speaking on a podcast when she bared open her side of the story.

How she broke down

The dentist-turned-choreographer revealed that she was mentally prepared for the divorce but broke down uncontrollably inside the court on the final hearing day.

"I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. The day it actually happened was very emotional for me, my family, and I'm sure for everyone around us. Even though we were mentally prepared for it, when the verdict was about to be given, I broke down completely. I started howling in front of everyone," she told Humans of Bombay.

The sugar daddy t-shirt

Dhanashree added that she knew deep down that everyone would blame her for the divorce. She was aware that no matter what she said, everyone would believe that she was the reason for the divorce. She added that she had no idea about the 'sugar daddy' t-shirt stunt until it happened.

"He walked out first, and that whole t-shirt episode unfolded. I wasn't even aware of it at the time because I was still inside. I left through the back door because I didn't want to face the media. I was just wearing a simple t-shirt and jeans," she mentioned.

"Somewhere, I did feel bad. Why was I even crying about this? Then I thought, forget it—let's just end this. That moment gave me the motivation to laugh and move on. It's over," she added.

"Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. t-shirt kyun pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the t-shirt?)" she joked about Yuzi wearing that t-shirt that left her surprised when she saw it on her phone later.