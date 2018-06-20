Dhadak title track featuring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor is out and it will give you a glimpse into the loving chemistry between the new onscreen pair. And this time too, Ishaan has overshadowed Janhvi with his brilliant screen presence and natural performance.

Singers Ajay Gogavale, one of the music composer duo Ajay-Atul, and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voices to the title track and created magic with their soulful voices. Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya has once again penned some beautiful lines for this romantic track which celebrates teenage love and will surely put a smile on your face.

Talking about performances, Ishaan has once again nailed his act by bringing out all the emotions of a boy who has fallen madly in love with his girl. He makes you believe in his character and connects with you instantly. He shines brightly in every single frame from the beginning till the end and keeps you engrossed throughout the song.

Comparatively, Janhvi's performance looks forced and needs reforms and a lot of polishing. Unlike Ishaan, you fail to connect with her character and the emotions she wants to express on the screen.

Nevertheless, their chemistry looks refreshing and portray an innocent love story of two individuals who know no boundaries. The song may become popular among young couples.

The title track of Dhadak has been composed on the similar lines of Sairat movie's title track Sairat Jhala Ji which became one of the top chartbusters of 2016 in the regional circuit.

Watch Dhadak title track here:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is all set to release in theatres on July 20 this year.