The much-awaited trailer of Dhadak, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, is finally out. But unfortunately, it fails to live up to the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat, on which the movie is based.

The 3-minute long trailer introduces viewers to Madhukar (played by Ishaan), a young boy belonging to the lower cast, and Parthavi (played by Janhvi), a young girl belonging to the upper cast. It follows the unadulterated storyline of that of Sairat, which starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in lead roles.

But unlike Rinku and Akash, the newcomers who rocked the souls of the audience with their raw and rusty performance, Janhvi and Ishaan's acting seem quite rookie in comparison.

While comparing the performances of the remake to the original might not be agreeable by many, Dhadak might come has a huge disappointment to those who have watched Sairat, the impact of which is still very fresh in the hearts and minds of the audience.

Reiterating Sridevi's words after watching the first 25 mins of Dhadak, Janhvi needs to improve a lot, especially on the acting part as her performance seems quite amateurish while emoting and delivering dialogues.

Maybe Janhvi should've waited and given some more time in training and polishing her acting skills before making her debut in Bollywood. But having said that, it remains to be seen if the star kid would be able to impress the audience when the movie will hit the theatres on July 20.

Ishaan, on the other hand, who has already proved his mettle on screen with his stunning debut on Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, looks more confident and convincing on screen. You can see him bringing nuances in his performance on the screen with great camera presence.

Dharma Productions, as always, has used their signature elements of glitz and glamour into the plot, making the entire setup appear more colourful and vibrant than the original film. But the tried and tested formula of a typical Bollywood commercial cinema somehow fails to create magic this time around.

The major highlight of the Dhadak trailer is the lip lock between the nervous new onscreen couple, Ishaan and Janhvi. It's cute and adorable.

Ashutosh Rana, who plays Janhvi's onscreen father, is expected to be impressive as always, in the villainous role. Though you only get to see him in blink and miss appearance in the trailer.

Director Shashank Khaitan has done a good job while playing with the closeup and long shots capturing the picturesque monuments supposedly of Rajasthan which are a delight to the eyes.

Music composer duo Ajay-Atul has also managed to bring the essence of the original film with their composition adding their own flavour to the dramatic, romantic and intense sequences and songs which unfold in the trailer.

Now that we have got the glimpse of the film in the trailer, we wait for the Sairat remake to hit the theatres and see whether the audience will like it or not. Let's wait and watch.