Late Bollywood actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut on the big screen with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, also starring Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter.

The film is set to release on July 20 and the actors are busy promoting the film together. Janhvi and Ishaan are seen spending a lot of time together singing, laughing and joking around. The young actors are bubbly and full of energy, the fans are loving the duo on social media.

Ishaan was all praises for Janhvi in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. He said, "We'd interacted a few times but grew close during the prep. She comes with light-hearted energy and makes everyone around cheerful. She's a goofball but she loves acting and spends a lot of time thinking about her character."

Ishaan recently made his debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. When Ishaan was asked which film was comparatively difficult for him, he said, "Dhadak was equally challenging as certain characteristics made Madhukar different from the person I am. I'd say this film was tougher to do than my debut."

The Dhadak actor also spoke about his relationship with his half-brother Shahid Kapoor and how he guides him.

He revealed, "Bhai was aware that I was doing Dhadak even before he knew about Beyond the Clouds but we didn't discuss it much. He'd liked Sairat and was waiting to see what perspective I'd bring to the adaptation. My mom (Neelima Azim) has been involved from the beginning. She was at the readings and look test, and came on the set a few times. I've had a lot of discussions about the character with her unlike my first film when I was totally isolated."

Ishaan and Janhvi are stealing the hearts with their cheerful pictures, videos and story updates on their social media. The audience can't wait to see them together in Dhadak.