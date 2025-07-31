It is going to be a battle of the biggies as 'Son of Sardaar' is all set to clash with 'Dhadak 2' at the box office. While Ajay Devgn's film is a family entertainer, Siddhant Chaturvedi's project is an out-and-out love story. Ajay Devgn's film brings with it a huge dose of entertainment and humor, while Siddhant and Tripti's film will be the go-to choice for couples.

Director and star cast

'Dhadak 2' has been directed by Shazia Iqbal. Apart from Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Vipin Sharma, Zakir Hussain, and more. 'Son of Sardaar 2' has been directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. Apart from Ajay Devgn; the film has Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobriyal and more.

Advance booking discounts

The advance booking window of 'Son of Sardaar 2' is now open. The advance booking has opened with a promotional BOGO (Buy One Get One) offer where you can get a 50% discount on tickets.

"Laughter 100%. Ticket price 50%! Gather your full family and come watch #SonOfSardaar2. Use code SOS2 & get 50% OFF (T&C Applied)," the caption read. However, there is a catch. The promo offer is applicable only on purchasing two tickets and will give up to ₹200 off not more.

Just like 'Son of Sardaar', 'Dhadak 2' has also extended a 50% discount on tickets up to Rs 200 on the first day of bookings. The offer is valid for a minimum of two tickets.

Dhadak vs Son of Sardaar collections

'Son of Sardaar 2' is a sequel to the comedy drama 'Son of Sardaar' that was released in 2012. Back in 2012, on its opening day, the film had made a collection of Rs 10.72 crore. The multi starrer had made Rs 83.25 crore in its first weekend.

On the other hand, the 'Dhadak', which launched Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, made Rs 8.71 crore on its opening day. In its first week, the film managed to make Rs 51.56 crore of total collection.

Saiyaara wave to affect

Despite the gap between the releases, the 'Saiyaara' wave is expected to impact the box office numbers of both 'Son of Sardaar 2' and 'Dhadak 2'. 'Saiyaara' has been crushing box office with its gigantic collections every day, and the film's craze doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. Amid all this, both SOS and Dhadak 2 might have a tough battle for screens and the audience.