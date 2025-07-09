Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri look madly-in-love in the latest poster of Dhadak 2. The makers are all set to unveil the trailer of the film on July 11 leaving the fans excited. Karan Johar took to social media to share the poster but not everyone is impressed. Many reacted to the poster saying they missed Ishaan and Janhvi, the lead pair of Dhadak.

The poster

"Do dil. Ek dhadak. #Dhadak2 trailer out this Friday," Karan Johar wrote sharing the film's poster. "When surrender means death...fight!" the poster read. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. However, not everyone was convinced with Triptii's casting in the spiritual sequel to Dhadak.

Reactions

"Whyyyy tripti whyyyyyyyy," asked a user. "Triptii's career is over," another user commented.

"I think rasha thadani is best choice for this," a social media user opined.

"Not excited, I liked @janhvikapoor & @ishaankhatter better," another social media user wrote.

"Pls don't ignore Tripti the way the female lead was ignored in the second half of the original," a fan requested.

"Disgusting starcast... nobody interested," read a comment.

"Karan Johar knew that all the films in his kitty were trash and thus partenered with Adar Poonawalla," another comment read.

"So bored of Tripti already!" was one more of the comments.

"Disaster is loading," was another comment on the poster.

"How does this flop actress get back-to-back films," asked a user in the comments section.

Dhadak 2 is spiritual sequel to Dhadak. The Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter film was the remake of Marathi superhit Sairat.