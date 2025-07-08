Ajay Devgn might be a phenomenal actor but when it comes to dancing skills – he can barely survive. The National Award-winning actor can't dance to save his life, and there's no denying it. Choreographers often come up with the most non-dance steps to accommodate whatever little Ajay can do in terms of dancing. And the latest song—Pehla Tu Duja Tu from Son of Sardaar—is a prime example of that.

Ajay Devgn has been paired opposite Mrunal in the second installment of the hit franchise—Son of Sardaar. The duo feature in the latest track from the franchise. The song has been titled –Pehla Tu Duja Tu. The song has been shot in a picturesque locale, and Mrunal looks breathtaking. But it is that one 'finger' step that has caught everyone's attention.

Social media reactions

As soon as the makers dropped the song, social media had a field day cracking jokes at the step that they are now referring to as "cringe" and "stupid".

Such was the reaction that Ajay Devgn started trending on social media.

"You can see in Mrunal's eyes that bills bharne hai mujhe," read a comment.

"This feels like such a step down for mrunal.. Don't think she is going to benefit from this movie much," another comment read. "Get Ajay and Sunny deol in a movie together," a social media user wrote.

"In the next movie, Ajay would only be raising his eyebrows as a dance step," another social media user commented.

"Feeling bad for the foreign background dancers who probably have no idea what's going on," a user commented.

"First time watching dance choreographed by ChatGPT," was one more of the comments.

Cast and release date

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra are also a part of the film. The film will also mark Mukul Dev's last project. The film will be released on July 25.