In the last few months, celebs like Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari requested paparazzi not to take pictures from any wrong angles. While paps obliged to some requests, we continue to see such inappropriate videos every now and then. Amid all this, Mrunal Thakur has said that her mother once sent her a message about paps taking her video and pictures from wrong angles despite her being covered head-to-toe.

Mrunal's message to paps

Mrunal, in an interview with iDiva, spoke about how she showed the chat to paps and urged them to respect her like she respects them. The Jersey actress also said that she asked them to be respectful of her and other celebs like they are towards them. She added that she was happy that more and more celebs were speaking up about this. Now, reddit users have said a lot on the matter.

Reddit reacts

"The fact that the paps need such a huge explanation shows how far we still need to go as a community," wrote a user. "Her mom said - doesn't matter even if you are covered from head to toe - they focus on your back side only," another user commented. "Why nobody is sueing paps for all this cheap angle shots," asked a social media user.

"Paps take more pics when you tell them not to," a comment read. "Kudos to her for talking about the issue and taking a stand for herself," another comment read. This isn't the first time that Mrunal has spoken about this. Recently, at an event, when paps asked her to give back pose, she refused. The Sita Ramam actress then said, "Aapke cameras wahan pahunch hi jayenge (Your cameras will reach there)."