Maharashtra local court issued a summons that was delivered by the Nagpur Police on Thursday, Nov 29 to former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with a case. Fadnavis was accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in the election affidavit. According to the Sadar Police Station officials, the summons delivered at Fadnavis's house.

Satish Uke, a City-based lawyer, filed an application in the court seeking initiation of criminal proceedings against Fadnavis. Earlier, the Bombay High Court upheld the lower court's order dismissing Uke's plea. But the Supreme Court, on October 1, directed the magistrate's court to go ahead with the application filed by Uke. The magistrate's court on November 4 said the case would be held as a summary criminal case, and issued notice.

Process (notice) is issued against accused (Fadnavis) for offence punishable under section 125A of Representation of People Act, 1951. - S D Mehta, Magistrate

Cases against Devendra Fadnavis

Cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but charges were not framed in both the matters. Uke alleged that Fadnavis did not disclose this information in his election affidavits.

(With inputs from wires)