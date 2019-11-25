Live

The Supreme Court on Monday, November 25, is likely to take a decision on the demand for a floor test as it has directed the Bharatiya Janata Party to produce by 10.30 am the letters of Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government and of the Chief Minister claiming a majority.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, held on Sunday an urgent hearing of a plea filed by Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party against the Governor's "arbitrary, mala fide actions/decisions" of inviting Fadnavis to form the government.

The three parties were seeking an immediate floor test to avoid horse-trading and "illegal manoeuvres". After the hearing, the apex court had issued notices to Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, the Union of India and the State of Maharashtra.

Monday's hearing comes after a month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically as Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the CM, backed by the NCP's Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as the deputy CM. Governor Koshyari had administered the oath at the Raj Bhavan at around 7.30 am. President's Rule, which was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12, was also revoked.

The move came hours after the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance had reached a consensus to install Uddhav Thackeray as the CM. After Ajit Pawar changed sides, NCP chief Sharad Pawar clarified that his nephew's decision to back BJP was his personal choice and not that of the party.

Ajit Pawar was removed as the party's legislature unit head later in the day, saying his move was not in line with the party's policies. The decision was taken at the meeting of the party's legislators, where 49 of its 54 MLAs were present.

