The Supreme Court is likely to declare its verdict on the demand for a floor test by Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday, November 26, at around 10.30 am. The verdict will come after an 80 minute long hearing on Monday.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, held on Sunday an urgent hearing of a plea filed by the three parties against Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari's "arbitrary, mala fide actions/decisions" of inviting Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government.

The three parties were seeking an immediate floor test to avoid horse-trading and "illegal manoeuvres". After the hearing, the apex court had issued notices to Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, the Union of India and the State of Maharashtra.

During Monday's hearing, the letter by Fadnavis to the Governor claiming majority was read out. The letter mentioned a letter written by Ajit Pawar extending support of 54 NCP MLAs to the BJP. Meanwhile, NCP leader Nawab Malik said on Monday that 52 MLAs have come back to the party while one more person is in contact with them.

The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP on Monday also staked claimed to form the government and organised a public parade of their 162 supporting MLAs.

Besides, the 162 MLAs, top leaders of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' combine like Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad (all Nationalist Congress Party), Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, and Sanjay Raut (all Shiv Sena), Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Mallikarjuna Kharge (Congress) and others were present.

The move came barely 12 hours before the SC judgment on the floor test.

Here are the Live updates of today's proceedings:

Live Updates