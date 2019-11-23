In an incredible turnaround of political fortunes, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday morning at 8 AM by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to lead a government of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra. Incredibly, Ajit Pawar, senior leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has been sworn-in as deputy CM.

This comes as a massive surprise as Sharad Pawar, the seniormost leader of NCP had announced as late as Friday night that the discussions regarding an alliance between NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have been completed and Uddhav Thackerey would soon become the CM.

It is not fully clear as to the status of NCP and Ajit Pawar within this government. Whether Ajit Pawar has broken away from his party or has seceded the entire NCP legislative party from the main party is yet to be confirmed. According to reports, Ajit Pawar has indeed broken ranks from NCP along with a substantial number of elected MLA's to get the BJP across the line for the majority number.

There are even reports indicating the support of disgruntled Shiv Sena MLA's for the new alliance. The BJP had already claimed the support of several independent MLA's after falling short of the majority mark.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have taken to Twitter to congratulate the CM and deputy CM.

श्री @Dev_Fadnavis जी को महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और श्री @AjitPawarSpeaks को प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई।



मुझे विश्वास है कि यह सरकार महाराष्ट्र के विकास और कल्याण के प्रति निरंतर कटिबद्ध रहेगी और प्रदेश में प्रगति के नये मापदंड स्थापित करेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2019

In the first reaction from the Congress party, their veteran leader and spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi has tweeted: "Surreal wht I read abt #Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly &personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations shd not have gone on for more than 3 days...took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. #pawarji tussi grt ho! Amazing if true, still not sure."