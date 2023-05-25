Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said that the technical 'fiasco' during Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 2024 US presidential election bid on Twitter Spaces was actually the "top story on earth" and he welcomes all US Presidential candidates to do so on his platform.

Reacting to how traditional media described the technical glitch, Musk said: "I call it massive attention. Top story on Earth today."

He further said: "All Presidential candidates are most welcome on this platform."

The livestream event was hosted by Musk and David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur.

"This was by far the biggest room ever held on social media. Twitter performed great after some initial scaling challenges. Thanks Twitter Team for adapting so quickly to make history," Sacks said in a tweet.

Twitter Space with DeSantis reached around 701,000 listeners, the highest it's ever been.

Musk said: "Twitter new account signups just went ballistic."

However, according to CNN, when the event was relaunched using Sacks' account, only around 250,000 users ultimately listened in.

Musk and Sacks admitted that the limited capacity of Twitter's servers played into the issues it faced getting the event underway.

After almost 20 minutes into the glitch, DeSantis could finally make the announcement."I am running for President of the United States to lead our great American comeback," DeSantis said.

(With inputs from IANS)