A MBBS student has committed suicide by jumping from the hostel building in Mangaluru city, Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

The deceased has been identified as Prakruthi Shetty (20), a student of first year MBBS.

Police said that Prakruthi jumped from the A J Medical College hostel building on Monday morning.

As per the preliminary investigations, Prakruthi was depressed over being fat and not able to overcome it and that is why he committed suicide.

Prakruthi hailed from Athani town in Belagavi district.

Police have also recovered a suicide note, in which the victim claimed that she took the extreme step after growing tired of life.

Police said that the student claimed responsibility for her death.

"I wanted to complete my MBBS course, but my obesity has come in the way. My efforts to lose weight have gone in vain and the development has caused me the depression," her suicide note reads.

Police said that further investigation is underway.

