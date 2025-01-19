Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, 41 trains delayed

Dense fog blanketed Delhi-NCR on Sunday, leading to significant disruptions in train schedules across multiple routes and challenging travel conditions for commuters.

The city woke up to foggy weather with a temperature of 10 degrees Celcius, as visibility remained severely reduced.

Railway authorities are working to ensure passenger safety, but delays persisted throughout the morning.

A total of 47 trains originating from Delhi were impacted, with 41 running late -- some by over three hours. Notable delays were observed in trains such as the KIR-ASR Express, Lichchavi Express, Gorkhdham Express, Purushottam Express, Mahabodhi Express, Malwa Express, and Dakshin Express. Additionally, the schedules of six trains were revised to accommodate the disruptions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense fog across Delhi and NCR, with the cold spell likely to persist.

Moderate foggy conditions are expected until January 21, followed by light rain or thundershowers on January 22 and 23. Morning temperatures are forecasted to range between 7 degrees Celcius and 12 degrees Celcius, while daytime temperatures may hover between 18 degrees Celcius and 21 degrees Celcius.

Travellers departing from major stations such as New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin have been advised to stay updated on train schedules through official railway apps and station announcements to minimise inconvenience.

In addition to affecting train services, the dense fog has exacerbated Delhi's air quality.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 335, categorised as 'very poor' according to the Sameer app, a sharp decline from Saturday's reading of 248.

While air quality has been fluctuating, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recently lifted Stage-III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to an earlier improvement in AQI levels.

The cold weather has also driven many homeless individuals to seek refuge in night shelters, with authorities closely monitoring the situation to ensure adequate provisions are in place.

Beyond the capital, dense to very dense fog is expected to persist in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and eastern Uttar Pradesh during the night and early morning, disrupting travel in these regions. Northern Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will remain under a cold spell, with maximum temperatures staying below average through the weekend.

Meanwhile, southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh are experiencing intermittent rainfall. Coastal Tamil Nadu is likely to witness isolated thunderstorms, with rainfall intensity peaking over the weekend, especially in the southern districts.

With winter conditions intensifying, authorities across affected regions continue to take precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of the weather on daily life.

