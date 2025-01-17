Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit, contesting from the New Delhi constituency, has declared a net worth of Rs 11.12 crore in his nomination papers filed on Thursday.

Dikshit reported Rs 1.04 crore in movable assets, while his wife holds Rs 2.41 crore in movable assets. The couple also disclosed liabilities totaling Rs 75.57 lakh.

In terms of immovable assets, Sandeep Dikshit owns properties valued at Rs 5.14 crore, and his wife's immovable assets are worth Rs 2.53 crore.

For the financial year 2023-24, Dikshit declared an income of Rs16.33 lakh, while his wife reported an income of Rs 7.34 lakh.

Dikshit confirmed in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission that there are no pending criminal cases against him.

The total value of Sandeep Dikshit's movable and immovable assets stands at Rs 11.12 crore.

The New Delhi constituency is set for a high-stakes triangular contest in the upcoming elections. Sandeep Dikshit is vying for the seat against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as well as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma.

Interestingly, this contest brings together three influential political families. Both Dikshit and Verma are sons of former Delhi Chief Ministers. Sandeep Dikshit is the son of the late Sheila Dikshit, who served as Delhi's Chief Minister for three terms, while Parvesh Verma is the son of the late Sahib Singh Verma, a former Chief Minister of Delhi.

Earlier, Dikshit, while speaking to IANS, expressed confidence in securing a victory in the upcoming elections.

Dikshit said he is optimistic about the party's prospects, and that his meetings with residents have shown a positive shift in sentiment toward the Congress. "I have a very good feeling about our chances," he stated, adding that after meeting numerous people and gauging their opinions on other political parties, he realised that there was growing support for Congress.

The Congress party on Thursday offered a free monthly electricity limit from 200 units to 300 units and give an LPG cylinder at Rs 500, apart from a monthly free ration kit offering 6 kg rice and other essentials if it comes to power in the national capital.

(With inputs from IANS)