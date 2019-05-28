The female cabin crew of a Delhi-bound Saudi Arabian flight were subjected to an appalling incident when a 24-year-old man from Kerala unzipped his trousers after he was not allowed to light a cigarette. He went on to make obscene gestures.

The incident happened on a flight from Jeddah to Delhi when Abdul Shahid Shamsudeen from Kerala's Kottayam district was not allowed to light his cigarette but refused to comply, reports IANS.

He had first verbally abused the one woman crew member and when she called others to help her, he unzipped his pants and made lewd comments and gestures.

The crew members then filed a complaint with the Central Industrial Security Force in Delhi after the flight landed. Shamsudeen was detained after the complaint was filed. He has been booked under sections 354 (molestation) and 509 (using word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.