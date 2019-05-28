Bajrang Dal activists in Karnataka threatened to sever the limbs of a Congress candidate. A video of the entire incident went viral on multiple social media platforms. Three activists were detained after they were identified by the police from the video. The incident took place within the Bantwal rural police jurisdiction.

"The video surfaced following victory celebration that members of the organisation took out in wake of the announcement of results of the general election on Thursday," BM Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of Police was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The video showed Bajrang Dal activists abusing Mithun in Tulu threatening that if he spoke against them and the Bajrang Dal, they would chop off his arms and legs and even his head if necessary. This aggression against him was because Mithun had said in one of his campaign speeches that he would ban the Bajrang Dal from the state if necessary.

Mithun M Rai, the Congress candidate of the Dakshina Lok Sabha constituency, was the victim in the incident. The Bajrang Dal activists were celebrating Bharatiya Janata Party's win in the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday when they began threatening the Congress candidate in the boisterous party.

The Congress candidate, Mithun, filed a complaint against the three men who threatened him at the Bantwal circle police station. Saharangowda V H, the investigating officer, told TOI that a case was filed under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 149 (a member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 504 (intentionally provoking or insulting another person) 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.