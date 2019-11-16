Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing a rise in the number of dengue cases in this season. According to official records, 7,598 people have been afflicted with the vector-borne disease, while 13 deaths have been reported in this season. The state health department claims that six dengue patients have died in Lucknow, three in Kanpur, two in Barabanki and one each in Unnao and Hardoi.

Sources , however, claim that the death toll due to dengue is much higher. Medical experts say that dengue normally begins to recede in October, but this year, maximum patients have been reported in November. "There are over 7,598 patients till now while last year, from January to November, the number of dengue patients was 3,355. An average of 400 dengue patients are being reported in Lucknow alone on a daily basis," said a senior doctor at a government hospital.

The official records do not take into account the number of dengue patients being treated at private hospitals and nursing homes. This number, sources claim, is much more than those who report at the government hospitals. "The King George's Medical University (KGMU), Balrampur hospital, Civil hospital, Lok Bandhu hospital and Lohia hospital in Lucknow are already brimming over with patients and in this situation, new patients are being diverted to private hospitals," said a doctor at the Lohia hospital.

The Nagar Nigam officials claim that anti-larva fogging has been intensified in the state capital and awareness about not allowing water to accumulate is being spread through various means. However, fogging has, so far proved to be ineffective in checking dengue rise. Director General Health, Padmakar Pandey said: "We are taking all possible steps to check dengue and the best possible arrangements have been made at all government hospitals for treatment of dengue patients."