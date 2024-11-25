Hiring in the Indian tech sector rebounded in the second quarter (Q2) this fiscal, with demand for entry-level talent making up 59 per cent of job listings, according to a report on Monday.

Global edtech company Great Learning saw 43 per cent increase in job postings on its career support platform, GL Excelerate, during the July-September period.

The platform connects recruiters with top-tier talent across key sectors such as data science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital marketing, cloud computing and management.

After a year-long lull, the tech sector is rebounding with a renewed focus on hiring fresh graduates.

In the first half of FY25, job postings for entry-level and early-career roles (0-3 years of experience) made up 59.2 per cent of all listings, while mid-level roles (3-7 years) accounted for 35.3 per cent.

This demand for freshers and early-career professionals is particularly strong in the IT/ITES, BFSI, data analytics, and consulting sectors, according to the data.

"The rapid growth of global capability centres (GCCs) further emphasises the need for fresh talent and ongoing upskilling in areas like data analytics, machine learning, cloud technologies, and cybersecurity," said Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-founder of Great Learning.

To stay competitive, job seekers must prioritise acquiring these in-demand skills, which are critical for driving innovation and digital transformation in both metro cities and emerging tech hubs across India, Nair added.

Data and tech roles dominate the hiring landscape, accounting for 67 per cent of all job postings.

Traditional tech hubs continue to attract a significant share of job opportunities. Cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Mumbai remain prime locations for companies.

"As India solidifies its position as a global tech hub, the demand for skilled professionals in data-driven roles is on the rise," said Nair.

According to The Naukri JobSpeak Index that came out earlier this month, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) roles showed exceptional growth at 39 per cent year-on-year and 2 per cent month-on-month in October.

(With inputs from IANS)