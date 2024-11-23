Uncertainty surrounds the Congress party's role in Jammu and Kashmir's government following Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's statement that the party is not part of the coalition regime.

Despite this, Congress leadership claims to be part of the coalition, but the National Conference is not giving them much importance due to their limited numbers in the Assembly.

The National Conference has secured a majority on its own, with 42 MLAs and the support of seven more members, including five Independents, a lone MLA of the CPM, and the Apni Party legislator. This brings their total support to 49 MLAs in the 89-member House.

Sources suggest that the National Conference leadership has decided to sideline the Congress party due to internal factionalism and groupism. This was evident on the first day of the Legislative Assembly session, where Congress legislators maintained a distance, and later, when they chose not to counter the PDP MLA's resolution to restore Article 370.

The Congress party's high command is reportedly unhappy with their poor performance in the Assembly elections, and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is not keen on the party joining the government.

Cong is not part of the government in J&K: Omar

On Friday Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the Congress party is not a part of the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Congress is supporting us from the outside, it has not joined our government. The government brought the resolution and except for the BJP, all the Assembly members passed it that time which included the Congress as well", the Chief Minister when his reaction was sought regarding differences with Congress on the issue of resolution on the special status.

"It is clear that the BJP has focused its attacks on Congress during the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. This serves as a direct response to those who dismissed the resolution as insignificant. If the resolution were truly meaningless, why have the Prime Minister and Home Minister repeatedly highlighted it? Clearly, it holds substantial significance," he stated.

The Chief Minister further remarked that the Congress is compelled to downplay the resolution. However, he emphasized, "Their attempts to dilute it are futile because the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has passed it with an overwhelming majority".

Local Cong leaders seek to downplay Chief Minister's remarks

Local Congress leaders, however, downplay any speculation of discord between the two parties, stating that the Chief Minister's remarks were intended to shield the Congress from national-level criticism over the reservation policy.

In a statement, Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma clarified that the party supports the government from the outside but is not part of the Cabinet or government. Sharma also emphasized that there are no differences between the two parties and that the Chief Minister's comments should be understood in their true context.

The Congress has also distanced itself from the resolution on Article 370, focusing instead on the restoration of statehood, leaving the NC leadership embarrassed. Omar Abdullah responded by stating that the resolution passed with an overwhelming majority, despite Congress's attempts to dilute it.