The Congress party, reeling from a historic electoral defeat in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections held recently, is reportedly preparing to take bold steps to reinvigorate itself.

With blame largely directed at senior leaders for their alleged inertia and disconnect from the electorate, the party leadership is under intense pressure to overhaul its structure and strategy.

In a recent meeting of Congress block presidents of Jammu province, frustrations boiled over as more than 80 percent of attendees openly criticized the party's senior leadership.

The meeting, described by insiders as both "tense" and "introspective," saw grassroots representatives unanimously demand accountability and bold reforms to restore the party's relevance in the Union Territory.

"We cannot keep carrying the burden of leaders who have become liabilities rather than assets," a block president from Jammu said, echoing the sentiments of many. "The party needs fresh blood and a forward-looking strategy to connect with voters", he said.

The block presidents pointed to outdated strategies, a lack of voter engagement, and the inability of senior leaders to energize the cadre as key factors behind the electoral debacle.

Leadership considers high-level restructuring

Amid growing dissent, sources close to the Congress leadership hinted at significant restructuring. A senior Congress leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the feedback from the block presidents had been taken seriously.

"There is a growing realization that relying on legacy and the status quo is no longer an option. Tough decisions, including the removal of underperforming senior leaders, are being considered," the leader said.

The call for change is expected to dominate discussions at the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) meeting, where major reforms could be announced.

Push for younger leadership

Party insiders highlighted the need to involve younger leaders who are more attuned to ground realities. These leaders, many believe, have the potential to bridge the gap between the party and voters, especially in an era where traditional political approaches have failed to resonate with the electorate.

"Younger leaders can bring fresh perspectives and energy to the table," a Congress functionary said, adding, "This is essential if the party wants to rebuild from the grassroots".

A steep decline in J&K politics

Once a dominant political force in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress has seen its influence wane over the years. The latest electoral debacle has exacerbated the crisis, leaving many questioning the party's ability to remain relevant in the region's evolving political landscape.

The party's decline has also raised concerns about its ability to counter the growing influence of regional parties and the BJP, which have made significant inroads in the Union Territory.

Grassroots leaders have made it clear that cosmetic changes will not suffice. The party must act decisively to regain its footing. The demand for accountability has reached fever pitch, with many asserting that revival depends on concrete actions rather than empty rhetoric.

"The time for introspection is over. The leadership must show the courage to implement difficult but necessary changes," a senior block leader remarked.

As the JKPCC prepares for its crucial meeting, all eyes are on the Congress leadership. Whether it can muster the resolve to make transformative changes remains uncertain. However, one thing is clear: the rank and file of the party are no longer willing to settle for business as usual.