Amid the escalation of conflict between the National Conference and the BJP over the passing of a resolution seeking special status for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Friday warned that recent developments in the Legislative Assembly would delay the restoration of statehood.

BJP warns to form parallel government in J&K

Within minutes after holding a parallel assembly session, the BJP on Friday warned that the party would never hesitate to form a parallel government in the Union Territory.

Interacting with media persons after holding a parallel assembly session, Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, issued a strong warning on Friday, stating that his party might consider forming a parallel government if the current administration's conduct does not change.

During a press briefing with fellow MLAs like Sham Lal Sharma, Sunil Sharma accused the Speaker of being biased, aligning with a particular party, and engaging in unconstitutional behaviour.

Sharma pointed out that their leaders wanted to discuss the government's promises and the Lieutenant Governor's initiatives. However, the National Conference (NC) presented a resolution opposing Parliament's August 5, 2019, decision, which Sharma described as promoting separatist sentiments.

He expressed frustration that the Speaker publicly framed the resolution as a demand for restoring Article 370, despite Parliament and the Supreme Court's final stance on the matter.

"I challenge Omar Abdullah to point to any reference in the Indian Constitution about J&K's special status. If he can prove it, I'll step down from politics," Sharma stated, adding that Article 370 was a temporary provision now permanently removed.

Sharma argued that the NC's push for special status is linked to a history of violence, citing instances such as the killing of civilians and leaders. "They don't want tourism, only street violence, which we in the BJP will not allow," he declared.

He mentioned that BJP MLAs held a parallel assembly in the Assembly lawns after being escorted out, emphasizing that this action should not be dismissed. If the government's approach doesn't change, he warned, a parallel administration could be established in Jammu and Kashmir.