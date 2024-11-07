A day after the National Conference-Congress coalition regime passed a resolution seeking "special status" for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples' Conference (PC), and Awami Itteehad Party (AIP) moved a fresh resolution in the Legislative Assembly demanding restoration of Article 370 and 35-A.

The resolution, jointly signed by the three MLAs of PDP, Sajad Lone of PC, and Sheikh Khurshid of AIP, was moved in the Legislative Assembly to "rectify" mistakes in the earlier resolution of the coalition regime.

"The resolution moved by the National Conference government was weak one which amounts to humiliating and betraying the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and Kashmir Valley in particular", leader of the PC, Sajad Lone, said.

Lone said that Wednesday's drama was a fixed match between the ruling National Conference and opposition BJP just to befool the people.

"The resolution moved by the six MLAs today is the peoples' resolution because not only we demanded the restoration of Article 370 and 35-A, but our resolution also demanded the rejection of all Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Acts which has been extended after August 5, 2019", Lone said, adding, "Our resolution also condemns August 5, 2019 action of the Parliament".

The onus is on NC to prove Wednesday's episode was not a "fixed match"

Flanked by three PDP MLAs, one Independent legislator, and an AIP MLA, Sajad Lone said that the onus is on the National Conference to prove that Wednesday's episode in the Legislative Assembly was not a fixed match.

"Our's is a real resolution which reflects aspirations and wishes of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Either coalition members should support our resolution or move fresh resolution with the same wording without any ambiguity" Lone said, adding, "In case the coalition regime failed to do the same then it will be a clear indication that a fixed match is going on between the National Conference and BJP".

"In case the National Conference will move a fresh resolution like ours we will not only support the same but would apologize for calling Wednesday's drama a fixed match", he said.

Sajad Lone appealed to the people to use social media to give their opinions on the resolution moved by PDP, PC, and AIP members.

Setting facts of history right. Need of the hour.



We can’t be held ransom through a fixed match pic.twitter.com/0uVq4ujmfb — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) November 7, 2024

Fresh resolution condemns abrogation of Art. 370, 35-A.

The new resolution vehemently condemns the "unconstitutional and unilateral" abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, along with the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, by the Government of India.

According to the signatories, these actions have revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and also dismantled its statehood, violating the constitutional promises originally extended to the region and its people.

The resolution calls for the immediate reinstatement of Articles 370 and 35A in their original, unaltered form and demands the reversal of all changes implemented by the 2019 Reorganisation Act. The leaders behind the resolution urge the Government of India to honor the constitutional and democratic integrity of Jammu and Kashmir by restoring the provisions designed to protect its unique identity, culture, and political autonomy.