The resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative seeking the restoration of the "special status" triggered an intense debate in the Union Territory. While BJP dubbed the resolution as a move to undermine the nation's federal structure, Congress charged the Saffron Party with "misleading" the people on this issue.

BJP's legal cell condemned the resolution on Article 370, denouncing it as a move that undermines democratic values and the nation's federal structure. The party asserted that the resolution disrupts constitutional stability and risks reviving divisive political sentiments.

The BJP emphasized that the Supreme Court has upheld the abrogation of Article 370, affirming its constitutionality and alignment with the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The party argued that reopening this issue is unnecessary and potentially detrimental, suggesting that the resolution might be influenced by Pakistan and its affiliates within India, potentially fostering unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Cong supporting NC to promote Pakistan's agenda in J&K

The BJP argued that the resolution disregarded the democratic process and the will of the people, as represented by their elected officials. The party alleged that Congress and its ally, the National Conference (NC), of promoting Pakistan's agenda, which they warned could reignite regional tensions and endanger peace and stability.

The party further claimed that the resolution emboldened Pakistan's sleeper cells and terrorist factions. In addition, the party criticized the alleged use of Marshals by the Speaker against elected Assembly members, arguing that this action violates democratic norms and procedures.

Speaker urged to withdraw "unconstitutional" resolution

Terming the resolution as "unconstitutional", the BJP urged the Jammu and Kashmir UT Assembly to reconsider the resolution and prioritize urgent issues like economic growth, education, and healthcare. The party called upon the Central Government to uphold India's sovereignty and the spirit of the Constitution against anti-national and pro-Pakistan influences.

BJP misleading people on resolution

Amid intense debate on this issue, chief spokesperson of the J&K Congress Ravinder Sharma slammed the BJP for misleading people about the recent resolution seeking special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma emphasized that protecting land, jobs, natural resources, and cultural identity is crucial for the Jammu region. He accused the BJP of exploiting emotional issues to deceive the public, particularly ahead of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections.

According to Sharma, the resolution aims to restore full statehood with special status, similar to Himachal Pradesh and over a dozen other states, including those in the Northeast. However, the BJP allegedly created a false narrative, ignoring the fact that people have been demanding these rights.

"Outsiders are rapidly taking over land, jobs, and resources in Jammu, threatening the future of local generations", he said, adding, "the region's cultural heritage is at risk due to the absence of special status".

"The resolution seeks guarantees for land, jobs, natural resources, and cultural identity, similar to those in other states", he said.

Sharma stressed that the Congress is committed to fighting for these rights and ensuring the well-being of the Jammu and Kashmir people. Notably, BJP National Spokesperson Amit Malviya initially welcomed the resolution but later politicized it for vote bank purposes.