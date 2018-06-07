Global tech firm Dell announced a collaboration with Tata ClassEdge - a technology-based learning solutions provider, aimed at meeting the common objective of taking digital training to schools with the intention of equipping teachers with the requisite knowledge of implementing technology in classrooms.

The collaboration will allow Dell's Aarambh programme to expand through the Tata ClassEdge network and vice versa, vastly improving the reach of both. Schools on the Dell Aarambh programme will benefit by gaining access to Tata ClassEdge's suite of e-learning solutions.

Aarambh is aimed at addressing the key roadblock of bringing computer literacy to millions of schools in India - lack of knowledge for parents and teachers. This gap is a huge concern for millions, especially in rural India who want to stay abreast of the latest developments in the use of a computer for better learning but are unable to do so.

"At a time when technology has become integral to our lives, it is essential that school education should also be in sync with the way students and teachers interact outside the classroom. Technology in education can transform the process with interactive teaching tools leading to improved learning outcomes. Our partnership with Dell will enable us to expand our reach to Dell Aarambh schools and introduce them to our comprehensive instructional solutions in teaching, learning, assessing and connecting communities," said Sanjay Radhakrishnan, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata ClassEdge.

The ClassEdge programme also runs a 'Principle Leadership Programme' that will now extend to all Dell Aarambh schools. The programme aims to equip school principals with strategic thinking and leadership skills.

Tata ClassEdge solutions are currently available in 1,400 schools across India with around 100,000 teachers enrolled. Dell's Aarambh programme which is now in its second year has already reached over 75,000 teachers across 4,000 schools in 79 cities.

Digital learning in India has been growing at a rapid pace, not just due to government programmes but also through the private sector which is keen to cash in on a large number of students without access to the technology and facilities.

