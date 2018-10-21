The Delhi police claim that there has been a dramatic dip in major crimes rate in the city this year, compared to the numbers of 2017.

Since 2013 the union territory had noticed a steady increase in crime rates till 2017 after which the numbers came down, Times of India reported.

The Delhi Police have said that murder rate has come down by 27 percent. About 357 cases were reported till September 30 of this compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Similarly, robbery has declined by 41 percent with 3,147 cases reported in 2,017 while 1852 cases in 2018.

A difference of 3,000 is seen with respect to snatching cases. With a 39 percent decrease, only 5034 cases were registered this year while 8231 cases were registered in 2017.

A dramatic dip is seen in the number of house thefts. 2017 saw at least 10,000 cases registered while only 2,987 cases were filed till September 30 this year.

In cases of burglary which also saw a decrease, only 3,090 cases were reported this year compared to the whopping 8327 cases in 2017. However, it is not clear if the crimes registered online along with e-FIRs were included in the data.

Surprisingly, cases of rape and molestation have also come down. The Times of India report states that rape incidents have come down by 24 percent while molestation by 26 percent.

The only parameters which show a slight increase is with vehicle theft. About 33,273 cases were reported till September this year while only 20,449 cases were reported in the corresponding period in 2017.